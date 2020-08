MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Reports of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei’s resignation, which appeared on social media and in a number of media outlets, are incorrect, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"This is fake news," the source said. "Vladimir Makei is at the office and continues to work hard."

Reports appeared on social media earlier that Makei had allegedly resigned following Western countries’ reaction to the situation in Belarus.