Belarus president orders to ensure security of voting stations - news agency

MINSK, August 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered Saturday to ensure security of voting stations during the upcoming presidential election. He described it as a "sacred duty" of the authorities at a meeting with representatives of his election campaign headquarters.

"I ask Viktor (Sheiman, chief of staff - TASS) to pay special attention to ensure security of voting stations. It is because I’m increasingly often receiving information that they do not want to hold the presidential election calmly. It is our sacred duty to make sure that every voting stations is safe," BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"You see what’s happening around. Let them scream and make some noise. There should not be any excessiveness. There should not be anything that they start criticizing us for using the moment to restrict anyone in anything," he said. "There is a law, the election campaign and the whole work should go ahead in accordance with the law," Lukashenko added.

Belarus will hold the presidential election on August 9. On July 14, the national election commission officially registered five candidates running for presidency, while two more were refused entry into the official race.