Iranian, Russian top diplomats discuss situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats discussed developments in Afghanistan and efforts to improve the political situation in the country. Zarif and Lavrov also exchanged views on the United States’ new plan concerning the Iran nuclear deal and agreed that it was unacceptable and impracticable, the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.