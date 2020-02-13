WHO sees possibility of testing novel coronavirus vaccine on humans in 3-4 months

GENEVA, February 13. /TASS/. Four novel coronavirus vaccines are currently being developed, two of them might be tested on humans in three or four months, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

Human trials for one or two of the most promising vaccine candidates could begin in three or four months, the WHO official said.

She added that WHO experts, who gathered for a two-day forum in Geneva earlier this week, have discussed possible timeframes for determining what vaccine should be a priority.

In her opinion, the new vaccine expected to be ready in 12-18 months.

On February 11 and 12, Geneva hosted a two-day global forum aimed at establishing measures to fight the novel coronavirus. The forum brings together around 400 experts from across the world. The main goal of the forum is to identify knowledge gaps and research priorities in order to produce scientific information and medical products most needed to minimize the impact of the outbreak.

A team of experts from the Russian Health Ministry and the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) is taking part in the event.