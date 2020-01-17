Ukraine issues repeated request to Iran to hand over flight recorders from downed plane

KIEV, January 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Friday it had issued a repeated request to Iran asking to hand over the flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet that was downed near Teheran in early January.

"The prosecutor general’s office has issued a repeated request to Iran’s relevant agencies asking to hand over to the Ukrainian side flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 (flight PS0752 Teheran-Kiev)," it said, adding that the request also "concerns invigoration of international cooperation on the investigation into this crash."

The previous request was issued on January 15. On the same day, director of the Kiev-based research institute of forensic medicine Alexander Ruvin said that an international team of experts would begin decoding the plane’s flight recorders on Monday, January 20, in Kiev.

On January 8, a Boeing-737 of the Ukrainian International Airlines bound for Kiev crashed minutes after takeoff at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport. The crash killed all 176 people on board - citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada and Ukraine and also British and Swedish subjects.

On January 11, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff released a statement admitting the plane had been mistakenly shot down. According to Iranian Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile by the air defense force.