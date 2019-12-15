Trump slams Fox News for interview with ex-FBI Chief, Congressman Schiff

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has criticized Fox News after it became known that the TV channel plans to interview former FBI Chief James Comey and head of the House intelligence committee Adam Schiff.

Trump dismissed Comey from his post of the FBI Chief in May 2017.

Schiff was behind the report on the impeachment investigation into President Trump.

"Hard to believe that Fox News will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey,& also corrupt politician Adam "Shifty" Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!’ he wrote on Twitter.

"Don’t know why FoxNews wants to be more like them? [MSNBC and CNN - TASS] They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing," he tweeted.

Comey and Schiff are scheduled to appear on Fox News Sunday morning.

The US President regularly watches Fox News and maintains friendly relations with some of its presenters and most often gives interviews to journalists from that channel. However, recently Trump spoke negatively about the television company several times. Last weekend, he criticized Fox News for interviewing several Democratic lawmakers.

Trump repeatedly accused the US liberal media of being biased. He argued that television channels such as CNN, NBC, ABC, and a number of print publications, including The New York Times, were known to publish false information. The head of the White House called the journalists working in these media "enemies of the people.".