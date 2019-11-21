Serbs should pursue unification — leader of Bosnian Serbs

BANJA LUKA / Bosnia and Herzegovina/, November 21. /TASS/. Unification of all Serbs in one country should become the national idea of the Serbian people, leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said in an interview with TASS.

"The time has come for Serbs to say what they want rather than have someone come from the West to say, 'It should be like this'. I think it should be clear to everyone that the national idea of our people should be national unification in one country. It is possible today. Republika Srpska and Serbia should not conceal this strategy that formally does not exist today, but if we were to follow the national will, then in both Serbia and Republika Srpska it would be a sacred treasure," Dodik underlined.

Currently, Serbs are split between two countries. Most of them live in Serbia, around 7 million people. Another 1.1 million Serbs reside in one of the entities that comprise Bosnia and Herzegovina — Republika Srpska. National Serbian forces are claiming more and more often that all Serbs in the Balkans should unite into one country.

The leader of Bosnian Serbs recalled that the 20th century became a century of suffering for Serbs — Serbia first lost between 30 and 50% of its population in two world wars and then "gifted" its nationhood to states that joined Yugoslavia to Serbia’s detriment. "Previously, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina [makes up Bosnia and Herzegovina along with Republika Srpska — TASS] had 500,000 Serbs, while now there is only 50,000. There were 500,000 Serbs living in Croatia, while now there is only 100,000 left. Nevertheless, we are accused of ethnic cleansings. In spite of that we managed to get back on out feet — Serbia is now increasing its importance without a doubt, while Republika Srpska today is ready to repel any intervention aimed against it. At some point this dominant national will is going to create conditions or political context and we have enough friends in the world to do that, while now we need to develop in the existing conditions and build peace," the politician believes.

Answering a question on whether a referendum on Republika Srpska’s secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina is possible, Dodik revealed that he still reserves this right to Bosnia's Serbs.

"I will never stop declaring that Republika Srpska and the Serbian people have a right for referendum on their status. However, we are not mavericks who would do something that can cause more harm than bring about benefits for us. We will resolutely fight for our status through political means. We would be far more successful and developed if we were not a part of Bosnia and Herzegovina," he is certain.

According to him, Bosnia "has definitely not become better lately, only worse." "It has come to a complete standstill — two out of three constitutional nations do not want to live in Bosnia and Herzegovina but Muslim Bosniaks are trying to preserve it as they believe that the whole country belongs to them, obviously with the support of Western mentors and a part of Turkey," the politician lamented.

Dodik recalled that the ideologist and founder of Bosnia and Herzegovina Alija Izetbegovic had written a book entitled Islamic Declaration which came to be seen as a manifesto of peace for the republic. In the book, Izetbegovic directly urged the country to be ruled by the sharia law. "We are witnessing [that] more and more groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina are organized in this way. Both now and in the future, Bosnia seems to be a failed experiment which Western countries are trying to preserve," he claimed.

Bosnia and Herzegovina government system

In accordance with the constitution drafted at the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dayton Agreement) and signed in Paris on December 14, 1995, Bosnia and Herzegovina is made up of two primary entities: the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (51% of the territory) and Republika Srpska (49% of the territory), as well as the Brcko District. The state structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the most complicated in the world. Three main nations are represented in the government proportionally: the Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), the Serbs (Orthodox) and the Croatians (Catholics).