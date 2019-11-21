First Yugoslavia, now Orthodoxy: Bosnian Serb leader says West plotting religious rift

The high-ranking politician noted that he did not believe that the Serbian Orthodox Church and Orthodox Christianity in general could be destroyed

BANJA LUKA / Bosnia and Herzegovina/, November 21. /TASS/. The Western bloc is trying to break up the Orthodox Church just like it did when it ensured the disintegration of Yugoslavia, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik told TASS on Thursday.

He noted that the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was currently under attack. "The church is one of our most important grassroots and national institutions. It unites us. I do not believe in the term ‘conspiracy theory’. I believe in conspiracies, and that a conspiracy against the church does exist. It emerged at the time of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, when mighty Britain set its goal of diminishing Serb influence in the Balkans in order to prevent them from creating a monolithic state and having a strong country, which also implies a strong church. They were able to ensure Yugoslavia’s disintegration, and now they are trying to deal a blow to the church. We can see it regularly occurring in Montenegro, and earlier [that happened] in Macedonia, where they took everything from the Serbian Orthodox Church. That’s not to mention the Serbian Orthodox Church’s plight in Kosovo or the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina," he stressed.

At the same time, Dodik noted that he did not believe that the Serbian Orthodox Church and Orthodox Christianity in general could be destroyed. "I do believe that the church has the potential and stamina to withstand and cling to its mission of uniting the Serbs around St. Sava, because each Serb has a deeply rooted sense of belonging to the Orthodox world. You know that in the West there are designs aimed at bringing down Orthodox Christianity and crippling it. I am aware of all that, but I believe that things will not go as far as destroying the Orthodox Church," he emphasized. Montenegro recklessly following Ukraine’s autocephaly path?