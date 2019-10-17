EU summit approves deal on Brexit, to be enacted from November 1

BRUSSELS, October 17./TASS/. A summit of the European Union has approved the deal on the Brexit parameters, and agreed that it will be enacted from November 1 if the UK Parliament is in time to ratify all the documents, a statement of the summit on Brexit has said.
At talks that have continued non-stop for the past two days, negotiators from the European Union and the UK coordinated the text of a 100-page additional protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as a 25-page political declaration that will be attached to the 500-page Brexit deal approved back in December 2018.
The UK was supposed to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, two years after a written withdrawal notice was submitted to the EU. However, the UK House of Commons has thrice rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Theresa May’s government and Brussels.
As a result, the EU first agreed to postpone Brexit until April-May and then granted another extension until October 31. Failing to achieve the crucial task of her premiership and steer the country of this deadlock, May was forced to resign. Her successor Boris Johnson insisted that the UK would not request a new extension and would leave the EU on October 31 "no ifs or buts.".