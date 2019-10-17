EU summit approves deal on Brexit, to be enacted from November 1

BRUSSELS, October 17./TASS/. A summit of the European Union has approved the deal on the Brexit parameters, and agreed that it will be enacted from November 1 if the UK Parliament is in time to ratify all the documents, a statement of the summit on Brexit has said.

At talks that have continued non-stop for the past two days, negotiators from the European Union and the UK coordinated the text of a 100-page additional protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as a 25-page political declaration that will be attached to the 500-page Brexit deal approved back in December 2018.