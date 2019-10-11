Russian senior diplomat tells ICRC president about situation in Syria’s Rukban camp

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin informed visiting President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer about the critical situation in the Syrian refugee camps Rukban and al-Hawl, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"Today, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on the sidelines of the SWIRMO-2019 seminar on international rules for military operations. The head of the international humanitarian organization was informed about the Russian defense ministry’s efforts to offer humanitarian assistance to those in need in Syria, to restore that country’s infrastructure and to create conditions for the return of refugees to the places of their pre-war residence," the defense ministry said.

According to the ministry, Fomin drew attention to the critical humanitarian conditions in certain regions of Syria, especially in the refugee camps Rukban and al-Hawl.

"The sides also exchanged views on the current state of prospects for further development of cooperation. The meeting reiterated mutual commitment to constructive cooperation in dealing with humanitarian problems in Syria. The sides agreed to continue contacts," the ministry added.