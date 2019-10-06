FBI refuses to comment on Russian lawmaker’s detention for questioning

WASHINGTON, October 6. /TASS/. The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has refused to comment on the detention for questioning of Inga Yumasheva, a member of Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house, at a New York airport.

"We do not have any comments," an FBI official told TASS on Sunday.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that Yumasheva, who had arrived in the US to take part in the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum, was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers who questioned her for about an hour. He said that embassy had sent a note of protest to the US Department of State over the incident.

On Sunday, the Russian foreign ministry issues a protest to the US authorities, calling this situation yet another hostile action.

Yumasheva was elected to the State Duma with the ruling United Russia party from the Republic of Bashkortostan. She is a member of the Duma international committee.