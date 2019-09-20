US’ new sanctions on Iran will further complicate situation in Middle East, Moscow says

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. US sanctions against the National Bank of Iran and Iran’s National Development Fund will further complicate the situation in the Middle East, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, head of the Asian department of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Friday.
"We can only regret this. Such a step, which is another tool of pressure on Iran, will not affect Tehran’s position, as we understand it. It only leads to further complication of relations between those countries and the situation in the region," Kabulov said.
At the same time the diplomat noted that that US sanctions against the National bank of Iran will not affect Russian business in that country.
"It will not affect it, because we work without using US dollars and US channels," Kabulov said answering the relevant question.
On Friday, the US Treasury announced that US authorities impose sanctions on Iran’s National Bank, the National Development Fund and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co.