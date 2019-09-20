US’ new sanctions on Iran will further complicate situation in Middle East, Moscow says

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. US sanctions against the National Bank of Iran and Iran’s National Development Fund will further complicate the situation in the Middle East, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, head of the Asian department of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Friday.

"We can only regret this. Such a step, which is another tool of pressure on Iran, will not affect Tehran’s position, as we understand it. It only leads to further complication of relations between those countries and the situation in the region," Kabulov said.