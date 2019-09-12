Bolton’s departure won’t influence international security, says Russian lawmaker

When asked about the influence Bolton’s resignation might have on stronger security in the world, Slutsky said that "there will be less Bolton-like rhetoric, particularly in both the [US] Congress chambers, but generally speaking it [resignation] will not influence the situation."

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The ouster of US National Security Advisor John Bolton will not have much of an influence on the situation in the sphere of international security, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said on Thursday at the TASS press cente

"At the micro level, an individual’s role is important. Speaking about the processes at a more serious level, there are more objective tendencies here that take root in the situations of the past few years," he added.

Earlier, Trump informed on Twitter that he had asked US National Security Advisor John Bolton to relinquish his duties. According to the US leader, he and many members of his administration "disagreed strongly with many of his [Bolton’s] suggestions." The president added that he would name the new national security advisor next week.

On Tuesday evening, the White House reported that Charles Kupperman had been appointed Acting National Security Advisor.