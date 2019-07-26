Russia expects Council of Europe to react to RT fine in UK — diplomatic mission

PARIS, July 26. /TASS/. Russia considers UK media regulator Ofcom's fine against Russian TV channel RT as an attempt to restrict media freedom and expects an appropriate reaction from the Council of Europe (CE), the Russian mission to the CE said on Friday.

"After British media regulator Ofcom's decision to fine Russia's RT channel, we are waiting for a reaction from relevant agencies in the Council of Europe to another attempt of the British authorities to restrict Russian media broadcasting in the country," the Russian diplomatic mission wrote on its official Twitter account.

UK media regulator Ofcom earlier fined Russia's RT news channel 200,000 pounds for breaching broadcasting rules. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that this decision may lead to consequences for British media broadcasting in Russia.