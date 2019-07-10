Donetsk dismisses Ukrainian leader’s declared desire for peace in East Ukraine

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statements about his pacifist stance regarding the self-proclaimed republics of eastern Ukraine (DPR and LPR) are not true, because he did nothing to settle the conflict, a DPR official has said.

"Nothing prevented the president of Ukraine from signing a relevant decree and making several statements - at least, of a declarative nature - about the cessation of hostilities, and then to accuse the defense ministry of a criminal failure to comply with his orders. This was not done. Therefore, all claims about his pacifist stance are nothing but a fake," said Alexander Kofman, the chairman of the DPR Public Chamber.

He said the transition of power from Pyotr Poroshenko to Vladimir Zelensky did not help to solve domestic problems and conflicts.

"My congratulations to the people of Ukraine. They will be killed and robbed by the same forces as before, but disguised under different masks," he said.