Final of 2027 Lev Burchalkin U-13 Int’l Youth Tournament may be played at Gazprom Arena

ST. PETERSBURG, April 15. /TASS/. The final of the Lev Burchalkin U-13 International Youth Football Tournament in 2027 may be played at Zenit FC’s Gazprom Arena, Anton Shantyr, a chairman of the St. Petersburg Government Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, told journalists.

"We can do a lot of things in St. Petersburg. I promise that I will do my best to ensure that the final of the 2027 Burchalkin Cup is held at the glorious Gazprom Arena. It's possible," Shantyr said.

The 8th Lev Burchalkin U-13 International Youth Football Tournament this year will be played on May 15-17 in St. Petersburg at the Almaz-Antey Stadium, located on the territory of the eponymous sports complex in the Spartak Garden. The tournament will be held with the support of Almaz-Antey Group, the Russian Football Union and the St. Petersburg Football Federation.

Eight international youth football clubs will participate in the tournament and they were divided into two groups. Group A includes football clubs Almaz-Antey (Russia), Fenerbahce (Turkey), San Lorenzo de Almagro (Argentina) and Dinamo Minsk (Belarus). Group B has football clubs Zenit (Russia), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Palmeiras (Brazil) and Cruz Azul (Mexico).