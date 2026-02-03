Russian journalists to work under neutral status at 2026 Olympics in Italy

MILAN /Italy/, February 3. /TASS/. Russian journalists working the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy will not have their nationality indicated on press passes, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The nationality on accreditations of Russian press journalists is indicated by the acronym INO, which points to their neutral status. Their foreign colleagues have the three-letter code of the country they represent next to the names of their media outlets.

At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Russian journalists also worked under the acronym INO.

That being said, the nationality of Russian media outlets will be indicated in the software operating system of the Organizing Committee of the Games. For instance, TASS is designated as a Russian news agency in the application for booking seats at events that are in high demand.

TASS reported earlier in the day that the flags of Russia and Belarus, including historical versions, as well as any national symbols associated with these countries, were prohibited at all Olympic venues for the 2026 Winter Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, skiing, alpine skiing, and ski mountaineering.