Russian Grand Prix promoter files lawsuit against Formula 1 over terminated contract

LONDON, August 26. /TASS/. Russian racing promoter Rosgonki has filed a lawsuit with the High Court of Justice in London against F1 for severing its Grand Prix contract in Russia, The Telegraph newspaper said.

"The case between Rosgonki and Formula One World Championship Limited has been lodged in the High Court’s King’s Bench Division," the British daily reported.

The Russian side is seeking 50 million British pounds (some $67.4 million) for breach of contract. It alleges that F1 is politicizing the racing sport.

The court confirmed the information concerning the suit to TASS.

In early March 2022, the executive management of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Formula One severed a contract on the holding of the Grand Prix F1 racing series on the territory of Russia, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as a pretext.

According to a statement from the FIA F1 press office on March 3, 2022: "Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter. It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future."

The contract to hold F1 races in Russia for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold the F1 Russia Grand Prix was extended until 2025.

The Sochi Autodrom track has had been home to the FIA Formula One Grands Prix every year since inception. Located in Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area successfully hosted eight F1 Grands Prix.

The Formula One press office announced on June 26, 2021 that the Igora Drive racing track near St. Petersburg would host the Russian stage of the Formula One race starting in 2023.

In November 2020, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) issued an official license for the Igora Drive circuit, clearing the track for hosting Formula One races. Igora Drive was Russia’s third auto racing track to be officially licensed by FIA for holding Formula One races.

The Sochi Autodrom was the first track to receive clearance. The Moscow Raceway circuit, a racing track outside the Russian capital, was also licensed by FIA in October 2014 for hosting F1 races.