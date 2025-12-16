Over 2,500 families sharing traditional values moved to Russia from abroad

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. More than 2,500 foreign families sharing traditional values have moved to Russia from abroad, Maria Butina, a member of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, told at a TASS press conference.

Butina recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons who Share Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values" in August 2024.

"So far a lot has been done. Today, over 2,500 families have decided to link their fates with our country. These are primarily citizens of Germany, who rank first, followed by France, the United States, Australia and surprisingly Italy," Butina said.

She noted that these families don’t always choose Moscow and the Moscow Region for living, with the Krasnodar, Kaluga and Irkutsk Regions being also very popular places.

Head of the Department of National Policy of the Russian Presidential Administration for Domestic Policy Tatyana Vagina pointed out that a lot of people around the world "want to raise their children exactly with these traditional values." "And they understand that our country is doing a lot for that. And we are glad that these people are coming to us," she emphasized.

In September 2024, the Presidential Decree "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons who Share Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values" came into force. Citizens of 47 unfriendly countries who disagree with ideological concepts that are widespread in their countries can apply for a simplified residence permit in Russia.