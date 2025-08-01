Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian population in President Vladimir Putin rose by 0.5 percentage points over the past week and stood at 78.4%, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said in releasing the findings of the poll, which surveyed 1,600 adult residents of Russia on July 21-27.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 78.4% of respondents answered positively ( a 0.5 p.p. rise over the week), the Russian president’s approval rating increased by 0.3 p.p. to 74.7%," the pollster said.

The Russian government’s job approval rating stood at 49.5% (a 0.4 p.p. decrease), while 51.2% of Russians approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.8 p.p. rise). A total of 59.7% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (no changes).

Survey respondents also expressed their attitudes toward the heads of party factions in the State Duma, or lower house of Russia’s parliament. Thus, 35.2% trust Gennady Zyuganov, longtime head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) (a 3.6 p.p. rise); 31.2% trust Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia — For Truth party (a 2 p.p. rise); 22% trust Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) (no changes); and 9.6% trust Alexey Nechayev, chairman of the New People party (a 0.4 p.p. decrease).

As for political parties, the level of popular support stood at 33.7% for the ruling United Russia party (a 0.6 p.p. rise), 9.5% for the KPRF (a 0.1 p.p. drop), 10.3% for the LDPR (a 0.6 p.p. drop), 4% for A Just Russia — For Truth (a 0.1 p.p. drop), and 7.5% for New People (a 0.4 p.p. rise).