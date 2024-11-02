Almost 470,000 people leave Lebanon after onset of Israel’s military operation

BEIRUT, November 2. /TASS/. At least 469,000 people have left Lebanon after Israel launched its military operation against the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Lebanon said.

In a statement, it noted that, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, 25,000 Lebanese have arrived in Iraq.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, targeting Hezbollah’s military facilities, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon. Overnight on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a ground operation in borderline regions in Lebanon’s south.