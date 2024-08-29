Mexican embassy confirmed death of Mexican national in Ukraine

MEXICO CITY, August 29. /TASS/. Mexico’s embassy in Kiev has confirmed the death of Mexican national Carlos Jesus Gonzalez Mendoza in Ukraine, the Mexican foreign ministry said.

"The Ukrainian authorities have confirmed the death of a Mexican national to the [Mexican] diplomatic mission [in Ukraine]," the ministry said. "Apart from that, it was confirmed that he was not a soldier of the Mexican armed forces."

According to the ministry, the Mexican embassy will help the man’s family repatriate his body.

Boris Rozhin, an expert of the Military Political Journalism Center, wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that "militant Carlos Mendoza arrived in Ukraine in July and was killed by an artillery shell a month later.".