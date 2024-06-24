Fire in Moscow Region’s Fryazino began in office on sixth floor, says eyewitness

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The fire in an administrative building on the territory of an industrial park in Fryazino, the Moscow Region, started in an office on the sixth floor, an eyewitness told TASS.

"The fire started on the sixth floor and now has spread partly to the seventh. Below the fifth floor, people were able to escape the building," the source told TASS. According to him, it began in the office of the company Exprestekhservis, of which he is an employee. The source said he did not know what has caused the fire, adding that the fire did not spread to neighboring buildings. However, there are still people in the burning building, he added.

The fire started on Monday afternoon. It now engulfs the fifth to the 8th floor. The blaze has been categorized a three-alarm fire (high level). One person was rescued from the building, at least two have died. Nine people remain trapped inside. Over 100 specialists assisted by 40 units of hardware, including Ka-32 helicopters, are engaged in efforts to put out the fire.