Soviet Union insisted France sign pact of German capitulation — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia has always had huge respect for its allies in World War Two and it was Joseph Stalin who insisted that France be among the signatories of the German Instrument of Surrender, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, which was organized by TASS.

"We have always had enormous respect for our allies. And for the Americans, for the British and for the French," the president said when asked about the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the allied forces’ D-Day landings in Normandy.

According to Putin, "Stalin insisted that France be a signatory to the German Instrument of Surrender."

"Both the United States and the United Kingdom objected to this," Putin added.