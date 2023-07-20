Internet agency on Donbass to include war reporters from UK, Canada, Netherlands, France

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Reporters from the UK, Canada, the Netherlands and France will join an Internet agency focused on Donbass, Christel Nehan, an independent French journalist and editor-in-chief of the Donbass Insider online news portal, told TASS.

On Wednesday, at a meeting of the supervisory board of the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity, Nehan suggested uniting journalists from Western countries currently working in Russia into one team. According to her, almost all independent foreign journalists who tell the truth, despite the inherent risks and threats to their safety, currently work alone. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Nehan’s work and promised to support her project.

"When the special military operation started, foreign journalists who, like me, want to tell the truth, started coming to Donbass. I saw that there was potential to form a team and create an international Internet agency that would unite Western journalists in Russia. In addition, last year I underwent training at the ‘New Media Workshop,’ where the mentors explained to us how to build a team and create a project, and what tools are available. And I talked to the guys and they told me that they wanted to be part of the team. There are already six of us, including me - journalists from France, Canada, the UK and the Netherlands," Nehan said.

The war reporter added that translators will also take part in the project, which will make it possible to expand coverage and inform people from different countries about events in Donbass. "I think that people from Italy will also be able to join the project; we have an Italian journalist in Donbass. Then others will be able to participate as well," the journalist added.·She pointed out that the formal name of the agency has not been decided yet. The project is planned to be launched in the next one to two years.·The "New Media Workshop" is the only comprehensive program for training media and PR specialists for new media careers. More than 620 graduates of the program are currently working across 85 regions of Russia, including the new regions. They implement useful projects, create unique content and fill the media space with constructive, useful and creative content.