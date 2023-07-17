Putin orders to provide aid to girl injured at Crimean Bridge, her relatives

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to provide all necessary aid to the girl injured in the terror attack on the Crimean Bridge and her relatives.

"As you know, yet another terror attack was committed at the bridge tonight. Civilians were killed; a child was injured and orphaned - a family was travelling to Crimea from the Belgorod Region," the head of state said during a meeting on the situation around the bridge.

"I ask both the regional leadership and the federal authorities to provide all necessary aid to the injured girl, to her relatives, and to take this issue under supervision," Putin told the attendees of the meeting.