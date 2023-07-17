Russian Justice Ministry lists Novaya Gazeta-Europe as undesirable organization

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry has entered Novaya Gazeta-Europe in the list of foreign and international organizations whose activities are undesirable in Russia, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Novaya Gazeta-Europe was set up by reporters from the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta last year.

"The Russian Justice Ministry has entered the foreign non-governmental organization BDR Novaya Gazeta-Europe (the Republic of Latvia) in the list of foreign and international organizations whose activities are undesirable in Russia," the statement said.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office designated the organization as undesirable at the end of June.