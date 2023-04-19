Last giant panda of Thailand dies

BANGKOK, April 19. /TASS/. The last giant panda living in Thailand, Lin Hui, 21, died on Wednesday at Thailand's Chiang Mai Zoo, the zoo’s administration reported on its Facebook (a social network banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities).

The cause of the female panda’s death will be established by the Chinese expert team who are on their way to Thailand. According to preliminary examinations, the giant panda suffered from an abnormal kidney function index and high blood pressure.

The zoo reported that the panda suddenly fell into a coma on Tuesday night. Experts of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda tried to save the animal, but the panda died. She was a star attraction of the Chiang Mai Zoo.

In September 2019, Chuang Chuang, Lin Hui’s mate, died. They lived in the same open-air cage. They were both sent to Thailand in 2003 under a joint research program and were goodwill ambassadors. The animals were supposed to return back to China in 2013, but the government has extended the agreement until 2023. In 2009, they had an offspring named Lin Ping. She was one of the few giant pandas born outside of China. Lin Ping was returned to China two years after her birth.

The average lifespan of a giant panda is 15 to 20 years in the wild and up to 30 years in captivity. The longest-lived panda is Jia Jia, who died at the age of 38.