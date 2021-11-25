Protocol of COVID revaccination for teenagers to be same as for adults - expert

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The protocol of COVID revaccination of adolescents needs to be studied but most probably it will be the same as for adults, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine developer, told TASS on Thursday.

"It needs to be looked at. Today, we need to vaccinate then and then think how often they should be revaccinated. Most probably, there will be no difference with adults," he said.

According to the Russian health ministry, emergency vaccination geared to reach the herd immunity means that revaccination is to be done in six months after either vaccination or recovery. Routine vaccination envisages re-immunization once a year.

Gintsburg’s deputy, Denis Logunov, said on Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents has been registered in Russia.