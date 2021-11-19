Herd immunity to COVID-19 in Moscow exceeds 67%

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The herd immunity to the novel coronavirus in Moscow exceeds 67%, with more than six million people having received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the data released on Friday on a special Internet hotline set up to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

"As of November 19, as many as 6,080,506 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 5,538,247 have received both shots. The herd immunity stands at 67.1%," the press release says.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakov said that more than 1.1 million elderly people in Moscow have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow. Elderly people account for 85% of coronavirus fatalities. Apart from that, she said that some 200,000 people in Moscow had taken rapid COVID-19 tests at specialized centers.

Moscow is number one among the Russian regions in terms of COVID-19 morbidity. As many as 1,911,956 cases have been registered in the city, including 3,371 in the past day. A total of 1,716,433 patients have recovered and the death toll stands at 33,162.