Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons

HAIKOU, October 3. /TASS/. Bawanlin Rainforest National Park Administration announced an open public poll for the best names for two gibbons born on Hainan, reported www.hinews.cn.

Naming suggestions for these rare species of primates, which are found only on Hainan and are on the verge of extinction, will be accepted by the park administration through official WeChat and Weibo accounts until October 15. The competition was named "Give a Name to Gibbon". It is reported that the two winners will receive a reward of 20,000 yuan (about $ 3,000) each.

Two newborn gibbons were spotted in the Rainforest National Park in March this year. Thus, the population of gibbons on Hainan currently, according to official figures, reaches 35 individuals who live in five family groups.

Due to uncontrolled hunting and large-scale deforestation, the number of Hainan gibbons by the 80s of the 20th century decreased from 2,000 to seven. In order to save them from complete extinction, the government created a special reserve. At the same time, the authorities launched a program to restore forests that are vital for these animals. As a result, over 100,000 trees have been planted over the past 20 years.

The Hainan gibbons (under state protection) are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world. This species is found only in China. They prefer to live in tree crowns at a height of about 10 m. This greatly complicates their control, as well as reproduction in artificial conditions.

The Hainan gibbon has been recognized as an endangered species by International Union for Conservation of Nature, topping the top 25 endangered primate species in the world.