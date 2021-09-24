Looming vocational college attack averted in Krasnoyarsk Region, says top investigator

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. A vocational institute student in the Krasnoyarsk Region who was plotting the murder of his fellow classmates has been taken into custody, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said on Friday.

"In the Krasnoyarsk Region, an attack on a vocational institute has been foiled, and the student who was plotting the murder has been detained," the official revealed. The Investigative Committee chairman has not provided any other details. He reported that over the past few years around a dozen attacks on educational institutions have been carried out in different Russian regions.

On Monday, September 20, a freshman student from Perm State University opened fire on campus. Six people were killed and over 40 were injured. The Investigative Committee is pursuing a multiple homicide charge against the perpetrator.