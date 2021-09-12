Russia records another 18,554 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 18,554 to reach 7,140,070 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.26%.

In particular, 1,597 cases were reported in St. Petersburg followed by the Moscow Region (718), the Sverdlovsk Region (506), the Rostov Region (472) and the Samara Region (470).

Currently, there are 557,664 active cases of the coronavirus in Russia.

Recoveries and deaths

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 14,497, bringing the total to 6,389,657. According to its data, the share of recoveries remained at the 89.5% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 701 patients recovered in the Komi Region followed by the Moscow Region (604), the Sverdlovsk Region (456), the Rostov Region (418) and the Irkutsk Region (409).

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 788 in the past 24 hours compared to 796 on the previous day, taking the total to 192,749.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.7%.

In particular, 42 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg followed by the Sverdlovsk Region (36), the Krasnodar Region (34), the Nizhny Novgorod (27) and the Rostov Region (26).

Coronavirus in Moscow

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow reached 42 in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since March 1.

On the previous day, the Russian capital recorded 46 deaths. In total, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stands at 28,023 (1.77% of all cases).

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow went up by 1,592 compared to 1,940 on the previous say, bringing the total to 1,586,173. The increase stands at 0.26%.

The number of recoveries in Moscow increased by 1,247 to reach 1,464,100 in total. There are currently 94,050 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.