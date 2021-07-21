Kremlin highlights ongoing work to expand vaccine production

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Efforts to expand the production of coronavirus vaccines are continuing in Russia but the goal cannot be achieved in the blink of an eye, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if the authorities planned to help vaccine developers widen production and if it would be reasonable to grant foreign producers access to the Russian market.

"In fact, all producers and developers are constantly working on ways to expand production. Clearly, it cannot be done in the blink of an eye, it is a continuous process, and its keeps on going," Peskov said. According to him, "hard work is underway in this field."

Four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in the country so far, including Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona, created by the Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, and CoviVac, made by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose one.