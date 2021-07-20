Four children repatriated from Syria handed over to relatives in Stavropol Territory

PYATIGORSK, July 20. /TASS/. Four children aged from two to nine, who were repatriated from Syrian camps, have been handed over to their relatives in Russia’s southern Stavropol Territory, the local children’s rights ombudsperson Svetlana Adamenko told TASS on Tuesday.

These children were among 23 Russian minors who were taken by a Russian defense ministry plane from Syria on July 3.

"Today, four children aged from two to nine were handed over to their legally authorized representatives who live in Stavropol Territory," she said. "The children feel well. The situation is under my control."

Since the summer of 2017, Russia has been taking systemic efforts to find Russian minors in Iraq and Syria and return them to the homeland. So far, 341 children have been returned to Russia from these countries.