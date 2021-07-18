Decent level of metallurgists’ income is top priority, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated workers and veterans of mining and smelting enterprises of Russia on their professional holiday. His telegram was published on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"Today you are facing large-scale contemporary issues related to the growth of competitive power and the expansion of the line of produced goods, the wide use of advanced ecological standards, the opening of new markets. I would emphasize separately that the top priority is the decent level of income and social protection of the workers of the mining and smelting complex," the message said.

Putin stressed that the "development of industry, of the transport and energy infrastructure, the strengthening of Russia’s defense capabilities" depend on the efficient work of one of the strategic branches of the economy.

He expressed gratitude to specialists in different spheres of the branch. "We recognize and respect scientists, engineers, specialists in very different spheres who created and perfected the branch, built factories and industrial giants, implemented unique technologies and equipment, ensured the leading positions of our metallurgy worldwide," the president noted.

"I am confident that you will continue to successfully achieve the most ambitious goals to benefit Russia and our citizens," Putin added, wishing the workers every success.