Putin positive about results of recent annual press conference — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has positively evaluated his annual press conference held on Thursday regarding the volume of questions he received from its participants, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Friday.
"[He evaluates it] rather positively. Positively from the point of view of the volume of questions that he [Vladimir Putin] managed to hear, that journalists managed to ask," the spokesman said in response to a corresponding question.
The Kremlin representative added that, judging by the scope of the subjects discussed, the press conference was very informative. According to him, the event was more effective for the president thanks to its unique format since the press conference included not only questions by journalists but also elements of a direct line with Russian residents.
The press conference of the head of state went on for 4 hours 29 minutes, during which he answered over 50 questions by journalists as well as those the call center received from residents.