Pensions of non-working retirees to be indexed above inflation, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. / TASS /. Insurance pensions for non-working pensioners, who retired due to age requirements will be indexed in 2021 above inflation by 6.3%, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the annual press conference on Thursday.

"Next year, we expect indexation above inflation to be around 4%, pension indexation is provided for 6.3%. And we have done everything to ensure this," President Putin said. According to the calculations of the Russian Labor Ministry, the average annual pension will amount to 17,443 rubles after indexation, 7.8 trillion rubles will be required to finance the payment of pensions in 2021. This will ensure the payment of pensions to 43 mln people.