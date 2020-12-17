{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
PUTIN'S ANNUAL PRESS CONFERENCE

No conspiracy in Ivan Safronov case, particularly against Roscosmos head, Putin assures

At the same time, the Russian leader believes that the Roscosmos chief works well

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. There is no conspiracy theory, particularly against head of Roscosmos (Russian space agency) Dmitry Rogozin, in the case of his advisor Ivan Safronov, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following his annual press conference.

"This is utter nonsense. Why pressure Rogozin? He is an official and is working well today, let him continue. If he doesn’t want to work or is working badly, we will change him. There is nothing significant here. There is no conspiracy theory, it is complete nonsense. Get it out of your head," Putin noted.

At the same time, the Russian leader believes that the Roscosmos chief works well. "By the way, he is gaining momentum as the head of Roscosmos," Putin pointed out.

The president added that he understands many know Safronov personally. "However, if he consciously collected and consciously handed over [confidential information], being aware what and to whom he hands over, then, sorry, but he should answer. The investigation and security services should prove it," Putin stressed, adding that Safronov should receive an apology if they fail to do so.

