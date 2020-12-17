Treason charges against Ivan Safronov not tied to his journalist activity, says Putin

"It is up to the investigation to get to the bottom of whether [Safronov] used information from open or classified sources. He is not being tried for his journalist activity, that’s the gist of what is going on," the president said, answering a question from journalist Andrei Kolesnikov, who vouched for Safronov during the press conference.

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Charges of treason against Roscosmos advisor and ex-journalist Ivan Safronov are not tied to his journalist activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference Thursday.

"[Safronov] is not some dissident journalist fighting the authorities, who got nailed, grabbed and tossed in prison. This has nothing to do with his professional journalist activity," the president noted.

According to Putin, the criminal case "is tied to the rather lengthy period of his work as a [Roscosmos CEO Dmitry] Rogozin’s aide, when he worked both in the government and in Roscosmos."

The former reporter of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers, Roscosmos CEO aide Ivan Safronov was apprehended and arrested on July 7. He was charged with treason, but he denies all charges. According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), Safronov was recruited by the Czech intelligence in 2012, and completed his mission in 2017. His allegedly gathered and relayed information about military-technical cooperation with African countries and Russian military activities in the Middle East.

In July, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told TASS that Safronov had no access to classified information during his work in the state corporation.