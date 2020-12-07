Russian woman found dead in upscale Ankara neighborhood

ANKARA, December 7. /TASS/. Russian national Vera Chikaryova, 35, has been found dead in Ankara’s upscale district of Cankaya, Sabah reported Monday, citing the police.

The preliminary investigation determined that the death could have been caused by inadvertent fall. It is presumed that the woman, being inebriated, stood up from bed, lost balance and fell, hitting her head against the marble windowsill. The investigators scrutinized the surveillance cameras footage. According to the footage, the Russian citizen entered her apartment on November 30 and never left it since then; nobody visited her either, and the apartment door was locked from the inside.

The murder version is not on the table now. However, it will be clearer whether there is a criminal trace in this incident after forensic experts examine the woman’s body, the newspaper says.

According to the report, Chikaryova filed for divorce with Turkish national Salih G. two months ago. Allegedly, there used to be death threats from the husband as well as domestic abuse. The newspaper published photos of the woman with injuries and traumas on her face and body. The Turkish citizen was summoned for questioning and is testifying.

The police officers found a large number of empty alcohol bottles in the apartment. The neighbors also disclosed that the woman had been indulging in alcohol lately.