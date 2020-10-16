This week in photos: Batman's bike, Trump tosses facemasks, dog sniffing out coronavirus

Robert Pattinson's stunt double on a motorcycle during the filming of "Batman" in the UK. Due to the coronavirus, the premiere was postponed again, this time to March 2022 Liverpool, October 13 © Photo by MEGA/GC Images

A leap into the Baltic Sea. Strong winds and unusually high waves make one of Germany's most popular resorts a destination for surfers © AP Photo/Michael Probst

US President Donald Trump throws masks into the crowd. The current head of state held a campaign rally for the first time since his wife Melania and him were diagnosed with COVID-19 Florida, October 12 © AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Cyclists and sheep in Yarkon (Hayarkon) Park, Tel Aviv © AP Photo/Oded Balilty

A boatful of marigold flowers in the famous floating gardens of Xochimilco, the outskirts of Mexico City. The country is preparing to celebrate the brightest holiday - the Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos), and marigolds are one of its key symbols © AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Closed Mass in the Brazilian temple in honor of the celebration of the Day of Our Lady. This year, due to the pandemic, only a thousand worshipers were allowed, although the temple of Our Lady of Aparecida is usually able accommodate up to 45,000 people Aparecida, October 12 © Bruna Prado/Getty Images

A dog is taught to detect COVID-19 by smell. Such exercises are taking place all over the world, in Russia, 15 dogs of the Aeroflot canine service are participating in a programme to find those infected with coronavirus at airports Paris, October 15 © Siegfried Modola/Getty Images

The Stone Flower fountain at Moscow's VDNKh is being prepared for winter. This year's fountain season in Moscow lasted longer than usual due to warm weather, and ended on October 10 Moscow, October 15 © Alexander Shcherbak/TASS Archive

Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft observed from the International Space Station. The spacecraft became the first in the world to make only two orbits around the Earth before docking with the ISS and set a speed record. The total flight time amounted to 3 hours and 3 minutes Baikonur, October 14 © Ivan Vagner/RoscosmosTASS

A police officer monitors the observance of the mask regime in the Novosibirsk metro. As October 16, 14,695 coronavirus cases have been registered in the region since the beginning of the pandemic Novosibirsk, October 15 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who resigned this week, captured ahead of a parliamentary meeting. This week, a new speaker of parliament, Kanat Isaev (far right) and head of government, Sadyr Japarov (far left), were elected. The former leadership of Kyrgyzstan has resigned due to protests that gripped the country following the October 4 parliamentary elections Bishkek, October 16 © Abylai Saralayev/TASS

A policeman shouts during protests in the Thai capital. The rallies demanding the resignation of the government have been taking placethere since July Bangkok, October 14 © REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Celebrating the Day of the Republic of North Ossetia and the City Day in Vladikavkaz Vladikavkaz, October 11 © Elena Afonina/TASS