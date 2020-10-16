This week in photos: Batman's bike, Trump tosses facemasks, dog sniffing out coronavirus
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Robert Pattinson's stunt double on a motorcycle during the filming of "Batman" in the UK. Due to the coronavirus, the premiere was postponed again, this time to March 2022 Liverpool, October 13© Photo by MEGA/GC Images
A leap into the Baltic Sea. Strong winds and unusually high waves make one of Germany's most popular resorts a destination for surfers© AP Photo/Michael Probst
US President Donald Trump throws masks into the crowd. The current head of state held a campaign rally for the first time since his wife Melania and him were diagnosed with COVID-19 Florida, October 12© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Cyclists and sheep in Yarkon (Hayarkon) Park, Tel Aviv© AP Photo/Oded Balilty
A boatful of marigold flowers in the famous floating gardens of Xochimilco, the outskirts of Mexico City. The country is preparing to celebrate the brightest holiday - the Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos), and marigolds are one of its key symbols© AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Closed Mass in the Brazilian temple in honor of the celebration of the Day of Our Lady. This year, due to the pandemic, only a thousand worshipers were allowed, although the temple of Our Lady of Aparecida is usually able accommodate up to 45,000 people Aparecida, October 12© Bruna Prado/Getty Images
A dog is taught to detect COVID-19 by smell. Such exercises are taking place all over the world, in Russia, 15 dogs of the Aeroflot canine service are participating in a programme to find those infected with coronavirus at airports Paris, October 15© Siegfried Modola/Getty Images
The Stone Flower fountain at Moscow's VDNKh is being prepared for winter. This year's fountain season in Moscow lasted longer than usual due to warm weather, and ended on October 10 Moscow, October 15© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS Archive
Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft observed from the International Space Station. The spacecraft became the first in the world to make only two orbits around the Earth before docking with the ISS and set a speed record. The total flight time amounted to 3 hours and 3 minutes Baikonur, October 14© Ivan Vagner/RoscosmosTASS
A police officer monitors the observance of the mask regime in the Novosibirsk metro. As October 16, 14,695 coronavirus cases have been registered in the region since the beginning of the pandemic Novosibirsk, October 15© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who resigned this week, captured ahead of a parliamentary meeting. This week, a new speaker of parliament, Kanat Isaev (far right) and head of government, Sadyr Japarov (far left), were elected. The former leadership of Kyrgyzstan has resigned due to protests that gripped the country following the October 4 parliamentary elections Bishkek, October 16© Abylai Saralayev/TASS
A policeman shouts during protests in the Thai capital. The rallies demanding the resignation of the government have been taking placethere since July Bangkok, October 14© REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Celebrating the Day of the Republic of North Ossetia and the City Day in Vladikavkaz Vladikavkaz, October 11© Elena Afonina/TASS
A woman in a mask among the statues of the "Torlonia Marble. Collecting Masterpieces" exhibition in Italy. One of the largest private collections of classical sculpture is presented to the public this week in Rome, with more than 90 statues, bas-reliefs and sarcophagi on display Rome, October 12© REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Belarusian opposition figurehead gives Minsk two weeks to meet demands
These include the incumbent president’s resignation, cessation of dispersals of protests and release of all arrested opposition figures
Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub strikes target with cruise missile in Barents Sea drills
Last week, the sub’s crew practiced anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures in interaction with a nuclear-powered submarine of a submarine force unit of the Northern Fleet and minesweepers of the Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces
US claims of Russia’s alleged readiness to freeze nuclear arsenals unscrupulous — Lavrov
The top diplomat pointed out that Washington would like to count all nuclear warheads but, most importantly, leaves means of their delivery outside the talks
Vector center registers second Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Registration of the third candidate preparation is due shortly, according to the president
Russian observers can monitor ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lavrov says
According to Lavrov, the ceasefire control mechanism should function along the line of contact of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian senior diplomat rejects US proposal to freeze nuclear arsenals, extend New START
"This is an unacceptable proposal," Sergei Ryabkov said
Karabakh’s losses in conflict are huge, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Clashes in Karabakh continued throughout Tuesday — Armenia’s defense ministry
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Russia’s new Doomsday plane to be based on Il-96-400M — source
Currently, an Il-80 plane is used for the purpose
Russia’s top brass kicks off drills in Caspian Sea
The exercise involves six Russian warships, seven aircraft and over 400 troops, according to the Defense Ministry
Only Russia can help to stop Karabakh conflict — Armenian president
European efforts are not enough for resolution of the conflict, he said
Putin introduces draft bill on creation of State Council to Russian parliament
The State Council will be headed by the Russian president. It will serve as an advisory body to the head of state
Russian cosmonauts trace air leak aboard orbital outpost with tea bag
The tea bag’s sway in zero gravity conditions towards the air leak was registered by cameras
WHO names Remdesivir among medicines not efficient against coronavirus
The study, which spans more than 30 countries, looked at the effects of these treatments on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, and duration of hospital stay
Western accusations against Sputnik V vaccine contradict each other - RDIF CEO
"There were accusations that all Russian billionaires get vaccinated and they said that people are being forced to get vaccinated," Kirill Dmitriev said
‘Can’t tango solo': Russia's pursuit for dialogue with West was disregarded, says Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "Russia was not the initiator of curtailing the dialogue with the Western partners on all possible tracks"
Putin, Erdogan call for activation of political process on Nagorno-Karabakh
Vladimir Putin has also expressed serious concern over the participation of Middle Eastern militants in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Militants from EU and North Africa killed in explosion at depot with chemicals in Syria
Chemicals were being prepared for use in provocations
Russia disagrees with Turkish idea that military solution in Karabakh possible — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that Moscow remains in contact with Ankara on the Karabakh situation
Press review: Will Lukashenko compromise and Berlin says pipeline gas safer than LNG
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 13
Turkey closes airspace for transporting humanitarian cargoes to Armenia — Yerevan
The Los Angeles-Yerevan flight by Qatar Airways scheduled for October 15 to deliver humanitarian cargo to the country was obstructed by Ankara, according to earlier data
Russia is checking data on attacked object in Armenia
Earlier on Wednesday, Yerevan stated that Baku attacked military equipment in Armenian territory
Ten armored personnel carriers arrive in Central African Republic from Russia
The armored personnel carriers were delivered from Russia by an Antonov-124 Ruslan cargo plane
Entrepreneur files lawsuits against Navalny and his supporters
The move followed litigation in October 2019
Phase III clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine approved in UAE
According to head of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, in the coming months, Phase III trials will also be conducted in several other countries
No US presidential candidate can relaunch ties with Russia - speaker
Valentina Matviyenko recalled the Russian position that Moscow will work with any president elected by the American people
Nord Stream 2 pipe supply vessel headed to Baltic Sea
In September, the Ivan Sidorenko arrived at the German port of Mukran, where pipes for Nord Stream 2 are stored, and returned back to the Russian port
Russia’s Tu-160 bombers conduct 12-hour mission over northern seas
According to the Defence Ministry, MiG-31 fighter jets of the Russian naval air force accompanied the bombers along certain sections of their route along with Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the UK’s Royal Air Force and F-16 of the Royal Norwegian Air Force
France set to maintain strategic ties with Russia, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister voiced cautious optimism in this regard
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine can be widely used domestically by early November
According to the investor, the vaccine production will be primarily targeted at covering domestic demand
Chechen head: Terrorists neutralized in Chechnya came from Syria to launch attacks
Earlier on Tuesday, a counter-terrorism operation was conducted in the capital of the North Caucasus republic
Press review: Karabakh clashes resume and UK inks deal to boost Ukraine’s military
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 14
Azerbaijan seizes control of over 40 settlements in Karabakh, Aliyev claims
Azeri leader noted that the main goal is to capture strategic heights, which, in his opinion, makes it possible to control vast territories
Russia to respond to EU sanctions over Navalny case proportionately — Lavrov
The top diplomat stressed that Germany had no intention of presenting any facts in defiance of all international legal obligations
Soyuz manned spacecraft docks to space station, setting record by speed of flight
The crew will spend 177 days in outer space
Germany tries to disguise its course for destruction of relations with Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman bashed Heiko Maas’ public statements claiming that Russian officials allegedly said blogger Navalny had poisoned himself
Russia resumes flights with Serbia, Cuba, Japan
Russia halted regular passenger flights with other countries in late March due to the pandemic
Infrastructure for two more Avangard systems to be ready near Orenburg by yearend
A total of 597 strategic nuclear force-related facilities have been provided, according to the top brass
Russia-EU relations unlikely to be good in foreseeable future, says Lavrov
The Minister underscored that Russia is interested in preservation of economic cooperation with the EU, based on mutual respect
