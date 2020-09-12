Russian film director Konchalovsky wins Special Jury Prize at Venice Film Festival

ROME, September 12. /TASS/. An international jury led by Cate Blanchett awarded on Saturday the Special Jury Prize of the Venice Film Festival to Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky for his film ‘Dear Comrades.’

While receiving the award, Konchalovsky thanked his "colleague and wife Yulia Vysotskaya," who played the main role in the movie, and "friend and producer Alisher Usmanov."

Earlier, Konchalovsky won the festival’s Silver Lion prizes in 2014 and 2016, for his pictures ‘The Postman's White Nights’ and ‘Paradise,’ respectively. In 2002, his film ‘House of Fools’ was awarded the Venice Film Festival’s Grand Special Jury Prize.

This year, the Golden Lion prize for Best Film went to ‘Nomadland,’ by Chloe Zhao. Italy’s Pierfrancesco Favino received the Best Actor prize for his role in ‘Padrenostro.’ Coppa Volpi for Best Actress went to British actress Vanessa Kirby for the role in ‘Pieces of a Woman.".