Kremlin: if Navalny’s poisoning is confirmed, there will be investigation

Airline affirms Navalny did not eat or drink anything on board Moscow-bound flight

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian law enforcement will launch an investigation if the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is confirmed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"First, we need to wait for the final test results that will help doctors determine what happened, what caused this situation, what caused him [Navalny] to lose consciousness. After that, if a poisoning took place, if there are corresponding statements or if the law enforcement makes other decisions, there will be an investigation," the spokesman said.

He stressed that Russian medics and the Russian law enforcement treat all the country's citizens equally.