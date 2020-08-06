Moscow’s Ostankino TV Tower to go dark in honor of Beirut blast victims

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s Ostankino TV tower will go dark for an hour in honor of the victims of Tuesday’s explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a spokesperson for the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network told TASS on Thursday.

"Ostankino TV Tower will be dark between 11 pm and midnight to mourn the Beirut victims," the spokesperson said.

A powerful blast rocked the Lebanese capital’s port area near on August 4. Shockwaves from the explosion destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. Local authorities say that the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, seized by customs officials in 2015.

According to the latest data, the explosion killed 137 people and left about 5,000 injured, while dozens are missing. A two-week state of emergency has been declared in Beirut.