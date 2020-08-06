Russia records 5,267 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia recorded 5,267 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total caseload in the country reached 871,894, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday. Of these, 684 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 183 - in the Svedlovsk Region, 160 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 159 - in the Moscow Region and 159 - in St. Petersburg.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate was estimated at 0.6%.The lowest daily growth rate was registered in the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.2%), North Ossetia (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Tyva Republic (0.3%), the Karachay-Circassian Region (0.3%), the Kaluga, Bryansk, Smolensk and Lipetsk regions (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%).

Currently, some 180,931 people are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection.

The number of coronavirus patients recovered over the past 24 hours has increased by 7,331 taking the total to 676,357, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday. Having recovered, 1,254 patients were discharged in Moscow, 343 - in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, 340 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, 339 - in the Irkutsk Region and 291 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region over the past 24 hours.

The share of recoveries makes up approximately 77.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Russia rose by 116 in the past 24 hours, down from 139 the day before, bringing the total to 14,606, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. Of these, 16 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 13 - in Moscow, nine - in the Irkutsk Region, seven - in the Novosibirsk and Sverdlovsk regions each, and five fatalities - in the Tula Region while in 35 Russian regions the number of fatalities has not exceeded four.

According to the crisis center, 1.68% of coronavirus patients have died in the country.