Second group of volunteers at Sechenov University responds well to COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The second group of volunteers participating in the testing of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry has been discharged from the clinic. The volunteers tolerated the vaccine well, there were almost no side effects, main researcher, Yelena Smolyarchuk, who heads the Sechenov University Center for Expert Evaluation of Medicinal Products told reporters on Monday.

"We are discharging the guys today, the second group of 20 people who were inoculated. It should be mentioned that this group of volunteers, just like the first one, had adverse reactions, postvaccinal [reactions], but after the second administration, according to our data, their number was literally minimal. The severity was mild, no medical intervention was required," she said.

The first stage of the vaccine trials at the Sechenov University started on June 18 when the first 18 volunteers were inoculated. The second group of 20 volunteers was vaccinated on June 23.

Earlier, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg reported that the vaccine may appear in circulation as early as the middle of August.