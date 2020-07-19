Volunteers participating in Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine trials develop antibodies

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Members of the second group of volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine at Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital have developed antibodies, Medical Service Colonel Sergei Borisevich, the head of the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Tests have shown that the volunteers have developed coronavirus antibodies, while the vaccine’s components are safe and well-tolerated," he said.

Another 20 volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine will be discharged from Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital on July 20.

"The second and final group of volunteers, which consists of 20 people, will be discharged today, on July 20," Borisevich said.