Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 215,000 in past day

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. More than 215,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 13, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 12.7 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 13, as many as 12,768,307 novel coronavirus cases and 566,654 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 215,539 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,037.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,669,879. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 129,657 and the number of deaths - by 3,220 and reached 286,577.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,925,686 and the number of fatalities is 203,584. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,029 and the number of deaths - by 510.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,286,651 cases and 31,228 fatalities as of July 13. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 15,313 and the number of deaths - by 756.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,225,950), Brazil (1,839,850), India (878,254), Russia (733,699), Peru (322,710), Chile (315,041), Mexico (295,268), the United Kingdom (289,607), South Africa (276,242), and Iran (257,303).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.