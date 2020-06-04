Russia is playing vital role in Vaccine Alliance — British embassy

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia is playing an important role in supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the British embassy in Moscow said.

"Russia has an important role in both supporting GAVI and new scientific research. Undeniably, we welcome Russia’s participation in today’s summit (Global Vaccine Summit held as video conference - TASS) and hope to expand global obligations of all member states to immunize populations and develop a COVID-19 vaccine," the embassy said via its Telegram channel.

The embassy drew attention to the fact that Russia allocated funds for the global vaccine alliance, particularly in the framework of Gavi’s Advance Market Commitment, a financial instrument accelerating the widespread vaccine use against diseases deathly for children.

The UK is hosting the Global Vaccine Summit via video conference, its key aim is to raise funds to finance the alliance between 2021 and 2025. The summit is attended by 35 states and governments. Russia is represented by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.